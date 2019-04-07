Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewell Redd Boland. View Sign

Jewell Redd Boland

AIKEN - Jewell Redd Boland, 93, widow of Herman Boland, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Madison Heights Memory Care, Evans, GA.

A native and life-long resident of Aiken County, Jewell was a daughter of the late George W. and Lona Grice Redd. She was payroll clerk and retired from Graniteville Company. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church and was formerly active in the Odell Weeks Senior group for over 20 years.

Survivors include her son, Piney Hamilton (Ricki), Augusta, GA; her daughter, Lynn H. Parrish (Mel), Appling, GA; two grandsons, Robert Hopkins, Jr. (Deanna), Ben Parrish; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Hopkins, Breanna Hopkins and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, April 8th beginning at 1 o'clock at Shellhouse Funeral Home, Hayne Ave. The funeral service will follow at 2 o'clock with The Rev. Charles F. Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in Darien Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ben Parrish, Ralph Redd, Leonard Redd and Lynell Redd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the ( ).

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Madison Heights, especially, Kelly Adriano and Hands of Grace Hospice Care for their compassionate care.

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC

