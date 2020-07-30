Jewell Hutto
WILLISTON - Funeral services for Jewell Amelia Zissett Hutto, 79, of Williston, SC will be held at eleven a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel with the Dr. Stephen Burnette officiating; burial will be in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. Memorial contributions may be given in Jewell's memory to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 1690 University Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801. The family would like to extend a thank you to Regency Hospice, Kim Wolfe, Kim Bearfoot, Wende Rhinehart, Brittany Mitchum and Alice Hutto for all of the love, kindness, care and concern shown to Jewell. She passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Born in Barnwell County, SC, Jewell was the daughter of the late Furman Zissett and Ruth Hiers Zissett. She was a member of the Williston First Baptist Church, the Ackerman Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and was a past worthy Matron. She worked for E I DuPont, Savannah River Site and retired from Westinghouse in the clerical department; she earned a degree in accounting from Aiken Tech. Jewell enjoyed reading and being a Reading Buddy for Kelly Edwards Elementary School, crocheting baby blankets, and cooking for her family. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and sister-in-law.
Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years Johnny Harold Hutto of the home; a daughter Wende (Kenneth) Rhinehart of Aiken; sons Kevin (Rose) Hutto and Tim Hutto all of White Pond; brother Wady (Sheryal) Zissett of Norway; grandchildren Nicole (Brian) Bishop, Amanda Hutto, Matt Hutto, Jonathan Crumbley, Brittany (Andrew) Mitchum, Alice Hutto, Daniel Hutto, T. C. Crumley, and Timothy Crumley along with a number of nieces and nephews.
