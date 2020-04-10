|
Jim Allen, Jr.
Aiken - A Private Memorial service for James Dotha "Jim" Allen, Jr., 77, of Aiken, SC will be held at eleven a.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC. We will live stream the memorial service on our Official Folk Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's memory to a . Jim passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Mildred Allen of the home; his children Michael (Rhonda) Allen of Elko, Jennifer (Corey) Heverly of Aiken, Paul Wilhelm of Aiken, and Rhonda (John) Alexander of Arlington, TX; his grandchildren Hunter, Wyatt, Blakely, Brittany, and Ashlee; great grandchildren Alex, Rylan and Brandon; two brothers Larry Allen of St. Simon Island, GA, Tommy (Pam) Allen of Daytona Beach, FL along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 22, 2020