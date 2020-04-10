Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
A Private Memorial service Folk Funeral Home Chapel
will live stream the memorial service on our Official Folk Funeral Home Facebook page
Williston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Allen Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Allen Jr. Obituary
Jim Allen, Jr.
Aiken - A Private Memorial service for James Dotha "Jim" Allen, Jr., 77, of Aiken, SC will be held at eleven a.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC. We will live stream the memorial service on our Official Folk Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's memory to a . Jim passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Mildred Allen of the home; his children Michael (Rhonda) Allen of Elko, Jennifer (Corey) Heverly of Aiken, Paul Wilhelm of Aiken, and Rhonda (John) Alexander of Arlington, TX; his grandchildren Hunter, Wyatt, Blakely, Brittany, and Ashlee; great grandchildren Alex, Rylan and Brandon; two brothers Larry Allen of St. Simon Island, GA, Tommy (Pam) Allen of Daytona Beach, FL along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -