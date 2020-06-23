Jimmie Cunningham
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Cunningham
Graniteville - Mr. Jimmie Cunningham, age 65, entered into rest on Saturday June 20th, 2020.
He is survived by his brother, Crawford Leroy Cunningham; sister in law, Judy Cunningham; special family members, Shannon Tice, Donald, Gerald, Charles and Richard Tice, April Turner, Cierra Turner, Lewellen Cowen; nieces and nephews, Serinidy, Nevaeh and Ayden Tice, Ashley Tice and Candy McDowell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lewis and Gladys Cowen Cunningham; and brother, Henry Lewis Cunningham, Jr.
Mr. Cunningham was a fork lift operator for the Parkdale Plant in Graniteville and served in the National Guard. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday June 24th, 2020 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home. The interment will immediately follow at the Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved