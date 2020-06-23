Jimmie Cunningham
Graniteville - Mr. Jimmie Cunningham, age 65, entered into rest on Saturday June 20th, 2020.
He is survived by his brother, Crawford Leroy Cunningham; sister in law, Judy Cunningham; special family members, Shannon Tice, Donald, Gerald, Charles and Richard Tice, April Turner, Cierra Turner, Lewellen Cowen; nieces and nephews, Serinidy, Nevaeh and Ayden Tice, Ashley Tice and Candy McDowell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lewis and Gladys Cowen Cunningham; and brother, Henry Lewis Cunningham, Jr.
Mr. Cunningham was a fork lift operator for the Parkdale Plant in Graniteville and served in the National Guard. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday June 24th, 2020 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home. The interment will immediately follow at the Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Graniteville - Mr. Jimmie Cunningham, age 65, entered into rest on Saturday June 20th, 2020.
He is survived by his brother, Crawford Leroy Cunningham; sister in law, Judy Cunningham; special family members, Shannon Tice, Donald, Gerald, Charles and Richard Tice, April Turner, Cierra Turner, Lewellen Cowen; nieces and nephews, Serinidy, Nevaeh and Ayden Tice, Ashley Tice and Candy McDowell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lewis and Gladys Cowen Cunningham; and brother, Henry Lewis Cunningham, Jr.
Mr. Cunningham was a fork lift operator for the Parkdale Plant in Graniteville and served in the National Guard. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday June 24th, 2020 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home. The interment will immediately follow at the Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.