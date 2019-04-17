Jimmie Scott, Jr.
AIKEN - Mr. Jimmie Scott Jr., age 95, of 140 Scott Simmons Circle, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 15, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Old Rosemary Baptist Church, 1044 Old Barnwell Rd, Montmorenci, SC. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Family visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Old Rosemary. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-9123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 17, 2019