Jimmie Scott, Jr.

AIKEN - Jimmie Scott, Jr. transitioned from his earthly home on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Old Rosemary Baptist Church (ORBC), 1044 Old Barnwell Road, Montmorenci, South Carolina. Interment will follow in the ORBC Cemetery.

He was born November 11, 1923 in Aiken County, South Carolina to the late Jimmie Scott, Sr. and Sallie Evans Scott. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dunn Scott of 62 years and his siblings: Ida Doe, Lemire Scott, Milton Scott, Lubertha Dicks, Sarah Dotson and Pearlean Banks.

Mr. Scott attended Aiken County Schools. He was a farmer and along with his wife were vendors at the Aiken County Farmers Market for many years. He was a member of ORBC and served in many capacities, to include Deacon, Chairman of the Usher Board, member of the Male Chorus and the Gospel Senior Choir.

Mr. Scott is survived by his children: Linda Scott, Sylvia Richburg, Cedric Scott and Randy (Nell) Scott; grandchildren: Jordan Scott, Justin Richburg and Aysha Scott, all of Aiken, South Carolina. He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Henry) Craig of Aiken, South Carolina. Other surviving family members include sister-in-laws, Meta Scott, Aiken, South Carolina, Ruth D. Little, Brooklyn, New York, Daisy Bethea and Betty D. Harrison, Beech Island, South Carolina. Surviving brother-in-laws include Thronell Mack, Charlotte, North Carolina, Rev. Dr. Nathaniel (Mary) Dunn, Beech Island, South Carolina and Thomas (Georgia) Dunn, Laurelton, New York. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members; many Farmer Market patrons and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at ORBC in Montmorenci, South Carolina. Jackson Brooks Funeral Home Aiken, South Carolina has been entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to 140 Scott Simmons Circle Aiken, South Carolina 29803.

