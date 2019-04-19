Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Spratlin. View Sign

Jimmie Spratlin

ELBERTON, GA - Jimmie Spratlin, age 74, of Belleville, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her son's residence.

She was born June 19, 1944 in Eleberton, GA, the daughter of the late Hugh Gaines and Julia (Dove) Carithers. She married Wallace Spratlin. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons: Christopher Spratlin of Belleville and Jason Spratlin of Kentucky.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Carithers.

Jimmie was a wonderful and loving mother, dear friend and lady. She was a member of the Jamestown Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution; and was very active in numerous clubs and organizations.

Graveside services for Mrs. Spratlin will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Elmhurst Cemetery in Elberton, GA.

Friends may register online at

Jimmie SpratlinELBERTON, GA - Jimmie Spratlin, age 74, of Belleville, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her son's residence.She was born June 19, 1944 in Eleberton, GA, the daughter of the late Hugh Gaines and Julia (Dove) Carithers. She married Wallace Spratlin. He preceded her in death.She is survived by two sons: Christopher Spratlin of Belleville and Jason Spratlin of Kentucky.Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Carithers.Jimmie was a wonderful and loving mother, dear friend and lady. She was a member of the Jamestown Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution; and was very active in numerous clubs and organizations.Graveside services for Mrs. Spratlin will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Elmhurst Cemetery in Elberton, GA.Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close