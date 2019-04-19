Jimmie Spratlin
ELBERTON, GA - Jimmie Spratlin, age 74, of Belleville, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her son's residence.
She was born June 19, 1944 in Eleberton, GA, the daughter of the late Hugh Gaines and Julia (Dove) Carithers. She married Wallace Spratlin. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons: Christopher Spratlin of Belleville and Jason Spratlin of Kentucky.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Carithers.
Jimmie was a wonderful and loving mother, dear friend and lady. She was a member of the Jamestown Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution; and was very active in numerous clubs and organizations.
Graveside services for Mrs. Spratlin will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Elmhurst Cemetery in Elberton, GA.
