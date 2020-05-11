Jimmy Filyaw
LANGLEY - Mr. Jimmy Royce Filyaw passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at University Hospital in Augusta at the age of 75.
He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Virginia "Kookie" Filyaw, grandson, Cameron Mitchell, brothers, Ernest Filyaw and Douglas Filyaw, both of Warrenville, SC; sister, Wyonna Lindsey, AL; special nephews, Darren, Todd and Jakob Hollowell, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, James, George, Billy and Johnny Filyaw, and sisters, Racine Peak and Mildred Bracy.
Jimmy served his country in the United States Army and retired from Hightower Welding where he was a Machinist. He was an avid Carpenter and Craftsman who enjoyed giving his creations to many. He loved crafts and spending time in his shop. Most of all, he loved home.
In accordance with his wishes, Jimmy will be cremated.
In keeping with current precautions, the family will plan a memorial service at a later date.
In accordance with his wishes, Jimmy will be cremated.
In keeping with current precautions, the family will plan a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 11 to May 20, 2020.