Jimmy L. Smathers
Warrenville - JIMMY L. SMATHERS, 82, beloved husband of Janice Herron Smathers, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, Jimmy was a son of the late Frank Edward and Ethel George Smathers. He lived in Aiken County since 1965 and retired from the Savannah River Site. Jimmy loved NASCAR and working in his yard with his flowers. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and he loved his dachshund, Dixie.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Janice, include three daughters, Carol Patton (Mike), Aiken, Tina Boatwright (Jay), Spring Lake, NC, Michelle Sarka (Karl), Aiken; two sons, Allen Anderson (Vickie), Aiken, Mike Smathers, Aiken; grandchildren, Travis Boatwright, T. J. Boatwright, Zach Patton, Sam Patton, Marissa Napier, Wendy Anderson, Blake Anderson, Tara Anderson, Alex Sarka, Dawn Drasher, Ariana Grady; great-grandchildren, David Allen Buckner, Bentley Parsons, Renva Drasher; sister, Betty Jo Williams, Conyers, GA.
Funeral services will be held privately in the Southlawn Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Aiken SPCA, (letlovelive.org) or the (lung.org).
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 21, 2019