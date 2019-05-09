Jo Ann Harley

Service Information
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-649-6123
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friends may call the residence of her sister, Yvonne
@ 803-335-6460
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
Obituary
Jo Ann Harley
AIKEN - Mrs. Jo Ann Harley, age 68, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Nash General Hospital, Rocky Mount, NC.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday May 11, 2019 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Jessamine Memorial Gardens.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; Lizzie Mae Joyce and Robert Lee Hallman; a son, Edward Harley III; while leaving to cherish her memory; a daughter, Yolanda Davis (Fredrick); sisters, Yvonne Joyce and Maxine Joyce; brothers, Otis Joyce and Kenneth Joyce; two grandchildren, Travis Harley (Stacey) and Delisa Davis; great-grandchild, Cameren Tillery; other relatives and loving friends.
She was a 1968 Graduate of Martha Schofield High School.
The Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday from 7-8 PM.
Friends may call the residence of her sister, Yvonne, 126 Running Creek Dr., North Augusta, SC 29860 @ 803-335-6460 or Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Friday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 9, 2019
