Jo-Ann Riley
Warrenville - Mrs. Jo-Ann Anderson Riley, 70, of Warrenville, SC, wife of the late Benjamin "Peanut" Riley, entered into rest in the comfort of her home on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of Mary Bridges Anderson and the late Harry E. Anderson. She retired from the Swint Division of the Graniteville Company after thirty-one years of perfect attendance. Miss Jo-Ann enjoyed gameshows, going to yard sales, cooking and was an avid Elvis fan. More than anything however, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grands and great-grands.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, Kellie Carlisle, Warrenville, SC, Phillip Magee and his wife, Carol, Vaucluse, SC and Jodie Riley, Warrenville, SC; siblings, Jean Dyer and her husband, Thomas, Aiken, SC and the late Martha Hicks, grandchildren, Randy, Anthony, JoeAnna, Tiffany, Abigail, Dakota, Trayden, Kayla, Alex, Shelby, Ryan and Christian and great-grandchildren, Maisy, Kaitlynn, Benjamin, Raiden and Scarlett.
The family will greet friends on Friday October 2, 2020, from 1 until 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Gary Farina will officiate.
The family has asked that memorials be Recovery Road Ministries. (www.recoveryroadministries.org
)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.