Jo-Ann Riley

Jo-Ann RileyWarrenville - Mrs. Jo-Ann Anderson Riley, 70, of Warrenville, SC, wife of the late Benjamin "Peanut" Riley, entered into rest in the comfort of her home on Monday, September 28, 2020.Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of Mary Bridges Anderson and the late Harry E. Anderson. She retired from the Swint Division of the Graniteville Company after thirty-one years of perfect attendance. Miss Jo-Ann enjoyed gameshows, going to yard sales, cooking and was an avid Elvis fan. More than anything however, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grands and great-grands.In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children, Kellie Carlisle, Warrenville, SC, Phillip Magee and his wife, Carol, Vaucluse, SC and Jodie Riley, Warrenville, SC; siblings, Jean Dyer and her husband, Thomas, Aiken, SC and the late Martha Hicks, grandchildren, Randy, Anthony, JoeAnna, Tiffany, Abigail, Dakota, Trayden, Kayla, Alex, Shelby, Ryan and Christian and great-grandchildren, Maisy, Kaitlynn, Benjamin, Raiden and Scarlett.The family will greet friends on Friday October 2, 2020, from 1 until 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Gary Farina will officiate.The family has asked that memorials be Recovery Road Ministries. ( www.recoveryroadministries.org Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.