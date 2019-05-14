Jo Ann Widener Fanning
AIKEN - Jo Ann Widener Fanning, age 77, entered into rest Monday, May 13, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Fanning was born January 1, 1942 in Abingdon, VA to the late Leonard and Nell Hagy Widener. She was a resident of South Carolina for thirty-eight years until 2003 when her husband died and she moved back to Abingdon, VA. She had recently moved back to Aiken in 2018. Mrs. Fanning loved gardening, raising chickens and goats, and building things. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fanning was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Patrick Fanning; a son, Curtis Patrick Fanning; and her in-laws, Rostick and Lessie Fanning.
Survivors include two children, Kim Millsap (David), Abingdon, VA and Scottie Fanning, Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Cory Fanning (Melone), Jonathan Fanning (Katelyn Florence); great-grandchildren, Mia Melone Fanning; a sister, Barbara Campbell (Joseph); niece, Kelly Kidney (Chad); nephew, Tim Fanning; great-nephews, Ethan and Alex Kidney.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at George Funeral Home's historic downtown chapel. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM in The George Funeral Chapel. Rev. Brancie Stephens will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 14, 2019