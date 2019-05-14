Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Widener Fanning. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ann Widener Fanning

AIKEN - Jo Ann Widener Fanning, age 77, entered into rest Monday, May 13, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Fanning was born January 1, 1942 in Abingdon, VA to the late Leonard and Nell Hagy Widener. She was a resident of South Carolina for thirty-eight years until 2003 when her husband died and she moved back to Abingdon, VA. She had recently moved back to Aiken in 2018. Mrs. Fanning loved gardening, raising chickens and goats, and building things. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fanning was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Patrick Fanning; a son, Curtis Patrick Fanning; and her in-laws, Rostick and Lessie Fanning.

Survivors include two children, Kim Millsap (David), Abingdon, VA and Scottie Fanning, Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Cory Fanning (Melone), Jonathan Fanning (Katelyn Florence); great-grandchildren, Mia Melone Fanning; a sister, Barbara Campbell (Joseph); niece, Kelly Kidney (Chad); nephew, Tim Fanning; great-nephews, Ethan and Alex Kidney.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at George Funeral Home's historic downtown chapel. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM in The George Funeral Chapel. Rev. Brancie Stephens will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Fanning family may be left by visiting

Jo Ann Widener FanningAIKEN - Jo Ann Widener Fanning, age 77, entered into rest Monday, May 13, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.Mrs. Fanning was born January 1, 1942 in Abingdon, VA to the late Leonard and Nell Hagy Widener. She was a resident of South Carolina for thirty-eight years until 2003 when her husband died and she moved back to Abingdon, VA. She had recently moved back to Aiken in 2018. Mrs. Fanning loved gardening, raising chickens and goats, and building things. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fanning was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Patrick Fanning; a son, Curtis Patrick Fanning; and her in-laws, Rostick and Lessie Fanning.Survivors include two children, Kim Millsap (David), Abingdon, VA and Scottie Fanning, Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Cory Fanning (Melone), Jonathan Fanning (Katelyn Florence); great-grandchildren, Mia Melone Fanning; a sister, Barbara Campbell (Joseph); niece, Kelly Kidney (Chad); nephew, Tim Fanning; great-nephews, Ethan and Alex Kidney.The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at George Funeral Home's historic downtown chapel. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM in The George Funeral Chapel. Rev. Brancie Stephens will officiate.Memorial contributions may be directed to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the Fanning family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.