Service Information
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken , SC 29801
(803)-642-3456
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church
125 Pendleton St., SW
Aiken , SC

Joan Bondor

AIKEN - Mrs. Joan Elizabeth Bondor passed away on November 19, 2019, after stoic efforts to beat a rare lung disease. Though Joan's life was rich with family, friends, the arts, literature, and travel, she will be most remembered for her service and commitment to others.

Born on May 3rd, 1937 in Georgetown, Delaware, she grew up visiting the Delaware coast. After graduating with honors from the University of Delaware, she spent several years teaching middle school in Newark, Delaware and traveling in the continental US, Hawaii and Europe. After a whirlwind romance, she married Tibor K. Bondor in 1964. The happy couple celebrated their 55-year anniversary in October.

Passionate about providing high quality education, she was a founding member of the Independence School in Newark, DE, in 1978. After a move to Aiken, SC, in 1983, she began a new career in real estate, eventually brokering her own company.

Education and service were constant themes in Joan's life: serving on the vestry at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Delaware, teaching adult classes in flower arranging and crafts, providing training in SC Real Estate Code of Ethics, acting as a board member of Partners In Friendship, serving on the St. Thaddeus Altar Guild and supporting university women through her work with the Aiken branch of AAUW. She also loved entertaining and spending time with friends in her book club, the Houndslake Garden Club, and the Town and Country Club of Aiken.

Although she was active in the community and her career, Joan was first and foremost a dedicated wife, mother and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her courage, determination, generosity, commitment to excellence and ability to weather difficult moments gracefully will continue to inspire us.

She is survived by her husband, Tibor "Ted" Bondor, her son, Marc, and her daughter, Janelle. The family would like to express thanks for the wonderful support provided by friends, community members and the staff at the University Hospital over the painful past few months.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St., SW, Aiken, SC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with a reception to follow in the Stevenson-McClelland Building. If desired, friends may make contributions to St. Thaddeus Memorial Fund.

