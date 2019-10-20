Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Eargle. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Eargle

AIKEN - After a courageous battle with Cancer, Joan Eargle earned her heavenly wings on Friday, October 18, 2019 in her "granny pad" at the residence of her daughter. Her "granny pad" was built by her son, Tim, when Joan came to live with her daughter and son-in-law after the death of her beloved husband of 60 years; Keith O. Eargle deceased 2012.

As well as her husband, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Rose Campbell; brothers James and Dick Padgett and Herbert Sox; and a special niece, Pam Campbell Loftin.

Left to treasure her memory in their hearts forever, of their mom, who was generous with her laughter and never failing sense of humor are her children, Susan Eargle Bass (Jimmy), Aiken; a very special adopted daughter, Cheryl Simmons Westall (Fred), Aiken; sons, Larry Eargle Columbia, Gary "Guy" Eargle (Linda Orebaugh), Summerville, Tim Eargle (Shannon LaLonde), Aiken; 5 grandchildren, Jimmy Keith Bass of Key West, FL, Tanner Eargle, Edgefield, Skylar Eargle Levi (Corey), Graniteville, Ceci Eargle, Clemson, Sidney Eargle (Savanna), Summerville; one great-granddaughter, Sawyer Levi, Graniteville and her faithful furry companion, Brody.

Per her request, Joan will be cremated and her ashes joined with her husband's.

There will be no service.

So many to thank. Thanks to all for loving on mom and bringing her "flowers" while she was living. The outpouring of love shown to mom while she was living is amazing and so appreciated, whether in the form of food, spending time together, cards, prayers and actual flowers. Mom was able to enjoy and experience the love from each of you and it means more to her family than words could ever express.

