Joan Griffis
Graniteville - Joan Griffis, age 70, of Graniteville, entered into eternal rest on Monday August 19th, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Griffis; son, Joshua (Sarah) Griffis; a cousin who was like a son, Terry Watson; brothers, Rudy and John Hodges; sisters, Drucilla Melton, Bonnie Thornton, Debra Daniels, Ann Herrington; grandchildren, Meagin, Ryan, Maggie, Alexis and Cameron Griffis; great grandchildren, Conner, Serenity; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Jerry Griffis; parents, Joshua "Doc" and Juanita Hodges; brothers, Enoch Gillard, David Hodges; and sister, Donnie Lou Hodges. Ms. Griffis worked for Graniteville Company/Avondale for many years, and was a devoted member of Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and all whose lives she touched in her time here on earth. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday August 22nd, 2019 at Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville, at 2pm, with Pastor Stephen Phillips officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be: Nicholas Alvanos, Ryan Griffis, Cameron Griffis, Kenny Allen, Johnny Hodges, Will New, Wayne Anderson, Isaiah Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of her beloved nephews. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 21, 2019