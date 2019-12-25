|
Joan Haase
AIKEN - Mrs. Joan Haase, 79, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Joan was born in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Adolph T. and Lillian Woodward Plitt. She and her late husband, George Frederick Haase, moved to Aiken and were residents there for over 58 years. Joan worked for many years at Plum Pudding. She loved travel and watching tennis and football. Joan enjoyed long walks in Hitchcock Woods and taking trips to Edisto Beach with dear friends. She always looked forward to playing games with her card group. Joan was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 60 years and was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Joan is survived by her two daughters, Tracy (Jay) Blessing and Sharon (Christopher) Kersh; and two grandchildren, Graham and Chloe Kersh.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with the Reverend John Engwall officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Hitchcock Woods Foundation (hitchcockwoods.org), P.O. Box 1702, Aiken, SC 29802, or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 902 Hitchcock Dr. SW, Aiken, SC 29803.
