Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Haase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Haase

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Haase Obituary
Joan Haase
AIKEN - Mrs. Joan Haase, 79, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Joan was born in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Adolph T. and Lillian Woodward Plitt. She and her late husband, George Frederick Haase, moved to Aiken and were residents there for over 58 years. Joan worked for many years at Plum Pudding. She loved travel and watching tennis and football. Joan enjoyed long walks in Hitchcock Woods and taking trips to Edisto Beach with dear friends. She always looked forward to playing games with her card group. Joan was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 60 years and was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Joan is survived by her two daughters, Tracy (Jay) Blessing and Sharon (Christopher) Kersh; and two grandchildren, Graham and Chloe Kersh.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with the Reverend John Engwall officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Hitchcock Woods Foundation (hitchcockwoods.org), P.O. Box 1702, Aiken, SC 29802, or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 902 Hitchcock Dr. SW, Aiken, SC 29803.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Joan's online guest book may be signed at wwwshellhousefuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 25, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -