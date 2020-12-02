Joan S. Stelbotsky
Aiken - Joan S. Stelbotsky, 86, wife of Daniel J. Stelbotsky, passed away November 26, 2020.
Born April 9, 1934 in Butler, PA, she was the only child of the late Bruno Paganelli and Sue Skunda Paganelli.
Joan was a registered nurse, where she worked at several hospitals. Later in her career, she worked as a geriatric nurse in a nursing facility. She was a faithful communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. She loved reading, card playing and golf. She and Dan celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in November of this year.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Catherine Willett.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael Stelbotsky (Cynthia), Carolyn Saxton (Keith) of Lovettsville, VA , Elizabeth Baughman (Todd) of Warner Robins, GA and her son-in-law, Joe Willett of Moon Twp., her grandchildren, Brian & Bradley Stelbotsky, Jackie Washington and Zach Saxton, Emma, Alex and Dylan Baughman and Grace & Jack Willett, as well as her 7 great-grandchildren.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 11AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with Fr. Francisco Onate-Vargas as officiant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of local arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
.