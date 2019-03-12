Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann G. Devor. View Sign

Joann G. Devor

RIDGE SPRING - Joann G. Devor, age 64, entered into rest Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence.

Joann was born February 18, 1955 in Orlando, FL to the late Norman and June Breadstill. She was a retired nurse and had made the local area her home since 1996. Joann loved animals, her family, friends, gardening, and traveling.

In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wayne Devor; and a brother, John Breadstill.

Survivors include two sons, Darell O'Neal (Candice Jones) and Jason O'Neal, both of Aiken, SC; three grandchildren, Ashley O'Neal, Dylan O'Neal, and Gavin O'Neal; two sisters, Marrylou Breadstill and Elizabeth Breadstill; and a brother, Tom Breadstill.

A memorial gathering will be held at 5:00 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the George Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Aiken SPCA or the .

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 9803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Devor family may be left by visiting

211 Park Avenue, SW

Aiken , SC 29801

