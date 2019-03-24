Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn H. Goldman. View Sign

JoAnn H. Goldman

AIKEN - JoAnn H. Goldman, age 83, entered into rest Saturday, March 23, 2019 at University Hospital.

Mrs. Goldman was born December 13, 1935 to the late Nathan and Josephine Hale. She was a resident of Aiken, SC since 1968 and retired from Glaxo

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Goldman was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Goldman; a daughter, Juanita Goldman; and a brother, Nathan Hale.

Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Goldman Weathersbee (Mark), Warrenville, SC and Patti Goldman Norris (Carl), Aiken, SC; two sons, Charles D. Goldman, Aiken, SC and Greg D. Goldman (Lisa), Dunwoody, GA; ten grandchildren, Brad Weathersbee (Christina), Eric Weathersbee (Kristen), Sean Weathersbee (Sami), Charidy Simon, Josh Goldman (Jessica), Nathan Goldman, Alexandra Lishka (Jon), Michael Schmidt, Brandy Jones (Billy) and Mitch Cook (Holley); twenty-one great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at George Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday in the George Funeral Chapel with Pastor Marion Britton officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be directed to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

211 Park Avenue, SW

Aiken , SC 29801

