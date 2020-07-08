Joanne Duffie
Aiken - Mrs. Joanne K. Duffie, 79, of Aiken, SC, passed away in the comfort of her home, on Monday, July 6, 2020, with her beloved husband of twenty-seven years, Homer P. Duffie, Sr. and only child, Karen R. Brown, at her side.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late George Edward "Pete" and Zelma Boatwright Kirkland. She was formerly a Secretary with Owens Corning. Joanne enjoyed playing softball, bowling, flowers, water skiing, shopping and of course, giving Homer a hard time!
In addition to her husband, parents and daughter, family members include Karen's husband, Jerry, Homer's children, Abby Reeves, Belvedere, SC, Homer P., Jr. and his wife Maria Duffie, Aiken, SC and Kristi Duffie, Graniteville, SC and her beloved cat, Kimmy.
The family will greet friends on (this evening) Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to any animal welfare organization or the charity of your choice
