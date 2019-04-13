Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Mills Knight. View Sign



Pageland - Mrs. Joanne Mills Knight, 80, of Pageland, South Carolina passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home while surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Joanne Mills Knight was born on April 21, 1938 in Marshville, North Carolina to the late Joe Lee "Tump" Mills and Martha "Mot" Rayfield Mills. She later met and united in marriage to Mr. Charles Knight. She and Charles raised a beautiful family together. The love Joanne had for her family was unconditional and she enjoyed the time she was able to spend with them, especially her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for being such a wonderful wife, mama, grandmama, and mother to her dog Lady whom she loved dearly. In her free time, Joanne enjoyed taking drives in her truck whether it was going to the beach or simply just riding around in the afternoons. She was also a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Marshville, North Carolina. In addition of her parents, Joanne is preceded in death by her brothers, Roger Mills, Archie Mills and Bobby Mills. Those left to celebrate and remember her life include her loving husband of sixty two and a half years, Charles Knight of Pageland, South Carolina; children, Wayne Knight (Sharon) of Aiken, South Carolina, Steven Knight (Linda) of Lugoff, South Carolina, Martha Knight (Joe) of Lugoff, South Carolina, and Casey Mills (Meredith) of Pageland, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Kelsey Knight, Andy Knight, and Mainor Knight; also one brother, Joel Mills (Judy) of Chesterfield, South Carolina. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Monday, April 15, 2019 from the chapel of Baumgartner Funeral Home with Pastor Don Rhyne officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Monday April 15, 2019 at Baumgartner Funeral Home, 708 West McGregor Street, Pageland, South Carolina 29728. The family would like to take a moment to thank all the staff of Regency SouthernCare Hospice (formerly Hospice of Chesterfield County), her special caregiver Nora Richardson, and Dr. Lindsey Johnson and staff for the care and compassion they showed to Mrs. Knight. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 205 East Main Street, Chesterfield, South Carolina 29709 or an Animal Shelter of One's Choice. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (

