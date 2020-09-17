Joanne S. Caldwell
Aiken - Joanne S. Caldwell passed away on September 15, 2020 at 5:30 pm. She was born on October 8, 1935 in Lakeland, FL. She was preceeded in death by her parents Carl and Elizabeth Eulenfield and her brother John R. Seymour.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Robert A. Caldwell Jr. of Aiken; three daughters, June C. Wilson (Mike) of Aiken, Lauree O. Caldwell of Aiken, Leigh Anne C. Wilson (Steve) of Plainfield, IL: grandchildren, Alexander Wilson and Christopher Wilson of Plainfield, IL, Peter Caldwell of Aiken, and Cadie and CarlieBeth Wilson of Aiken; nephews Byron Keith Seymour and Mike Seymour of Carriere, MS.
A memorial service will be held on September 20, 2020 at Noon at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ at 900 Kerr Drive Aiken, SC. Due to Covid-19, the service will be limited to church members and immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Joanne's beloved church or a gift of a live plant for the church garden.
