Joe-Ann Workman

Graniteville - Mrs. Joe-Ann Workman, 81, of Graniteville, SC, wife of the late SSgt. Roger L. "Tunney" Workman, USMC Retired, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, under the kind and compassionate care of Trinity Hospice, on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Born in Hendersonville, NC, and a resident of Aiken County, SC, since 1966, she was a daughter of the late Herman Lee and Nannie Lanning Corn. She was of the Baptist faith and was a Food Service Aide at the former Sky City and Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post #10601. Joe-Ann enjoyed coloring, working puzzles, crocheting, gardening, cooking, watching Western Movies and Matlock and had a love for all animals.

In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Roger Dale and Tammy Workman, Hendersonville, NC, Jeb Stuart Workman, Graniteville, SC, Terri Lee and Kenny Reames, Graniteville, SC and the late Linda Marie and the late Michael Sparling, a brother and his wife, Theodore James "Teddy" and Joann Corn, Hendersonville, NC; grandchildren and companions, Roger Paul Workman and Jamie, April Jane Brock and Justin, Brandy Michelle Sparling and James, Jacqueline Michelle Workman, Bobbie Lee Workman and Kevin, Jeb Stuart "Bo" Workman, Jr., Carina Michelle Riddick, Felicia Ann Wright and Erik, Matthew Warren Wright and Randi and Caroline Rhiannon Wright, great-grandchildren, Landon, Wyatt, Hanna, Saylor, Elexis, LeAnn, Justin, Caleb, Macey, Kadan, Dalton, Tristen, Brantley and Savannah and great-great-granddaughter, Surriah.

The family will greet friends on (this evening) Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 5 until 7 at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Dr. Ronnie Moore will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Matthew Wright, Paul Workman, Heyward Workman, Robert Workman, Lee Widener and Lee Workman.

Due to her love for animals, the family has asked that memorials be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) (

