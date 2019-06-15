Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe "Sonny" Clement. View Sign Service Information Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta 1307 Georgia Avenue North Augusta , SC 29841 (803)-278-1181 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta 1307 Georgia Avenue North Augusta , SC 29841 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta 1307 Georgia Avenue North Augusta , SC 29841 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joe "Sonny" Clement

AUGUSTA, GA - Funeral Services for Mr. Joe "Sonny" Augustus Clement, 80, who entered into rest June 13, 2019, will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. John M. Younginer, Jr., Dr. T. Joseph Lusk and Chaplain Ellis Moore officiating. Interment in Westover Memorial Park.

A native of Lincolnton, Georgia, Joe was the son of the late Melvin and Bessie Dawkins Clement. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie D. Clement, and a brother, Melvin Ray Clement. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in North Augusta, SC. In his early years, Joe served in the National Guard Reserves and was a salesman for Armour and Curtis 1000. Later, he became an entrepreneur, having established three separate successful businesses: Dairy Queen in Rock Hill, SC, Speedy Printing Center and Pointe South Golf Club, both in the Augusta area. He was known for his easy-going nature, quick wit, and generous heart.

His life was characterized by his strong work ethic, his devotion to those he loved, and his integrity. Joe's favorite places included Gatlinburg, TN, Surfside Beach, and Pawleys Island, SC, and he enjoyed playing golf. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family and following Lincoln County "Red Devils" football for over 30 years. He adored his four grandchildren.

Family members include his wife, Patricia Clement of Evans, GA; daughters Karen C. Jones (Chris) of Graniteville, SC, and Carol C. Verenes (Chris) of Aiken, SC, one step-son, Steve Wall (Tina) of Martinez, GA; four grandchildren Allison J. Brown (Scott) of Aiken, SC, Bryson Jones (Lindsay) of North Augusta, SC, Bradley Verenes of Aiken, SC, and Natalie Dennis (Luke) of Columbia, SC, and two great-granddaughters Elizabeth and Emmerly Brown.

Pallbearers will be Scott Brown, Bryson Jones, Bradley Verenes, Luke Dennis, Jason Hawes, and Grady Ready.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5 until 7.

The family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation for the excellent and loving care provided by the nurses and staff of Camellia Walk, Regency Hospice, and personal caregiver, Rachel.

Memorials may be made to Regency Hospice, 2924 Professional Parkway, Augusta, GA, 30907, or Grace United Methodist Church, 725 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC, 29841.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of the arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at



