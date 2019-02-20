Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Clinton Pendleton. View Sign

Joe Clinton Pendleton

Joe Clinton PendletonAIKEN - JOE CLINTON PENDLETON, 90, beloved husband of Jean Dolores Bentley Pendleton, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019.A native of Jenkins, KY, Joe was a son of the late Kyle M. and Vera Dingus Pendleton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Korea. Joe moved to Aiken in 1953 and retired as a supervisor with E. I. DuPont at the Savannah River Plant. He coached youth baseball, football and basketball and was USC-Aiken's first baseball coach. He was a longtime member of Millbrook Baptist Church.Survivors, in addition to his wife of 67 years, include two daughters, Connie Morris (Allen), Springhill, FL, Cathy Coffey (Martin), Aiken; a son, Michael Kyle Pendleton, Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, James Clinton Morris, Jessica Tarin Morris, Gregory Kyle Coffey, Aaron Joseph Coffey, Tyler Michael Pendleton; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Henry, Philip; three sisters, Alice Horn, Toledo, OH, Evelyn Bates, Evans, GA, Bea Crane, Raleigh, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, George Pendleton and Dexter Pendleton.The family will receive friends Thursday morning, February 21st beginning at 10 o'clock at Millbrook Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 o'clock. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 South Aiken Blvd., Aiken, SC 29803.The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude for the compassionate care from the staff of Anchor Health & Rehab and Palladium Hospice.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at Funeral Home Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

