Joe Edward Mosley
GREENVILLE - Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Wed., July 1, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, Langley. Survivors include two sisters, Betty M. (Marion) Sapp, Beech Island, SC and Mary White, North Augusta, SC; one brother, Benjamin Mosley, New Ellenton, SC; a sister-in-law, Helen Mosley, Augusta, GA; a special niece, Shaunte' Evans, Spartanburg, SC and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Friends may call the residence of his sister, Betty (Marion) Sapp, 657 Herndon Dairy Rd., Beech Island or (803) 593-0841. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 Kershaw St., SE, Aiken - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 8, 2020.