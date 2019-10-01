Joe Vining, Sr.
AIKEN - Mr. Joe Louis Vining Sr, 79, of 2920 Pickens Ave, NW, entered into rest September 30, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Vining was a member of the Second Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Lesha (Vanessa) Vining, Queens, NY and Cheryle Vining, Aiken; one son, Joe L. (Jane) Vining Jr, Brooklyn, NY; two sisters, Lucy (Fred) Walthour, Aiken & Stresscola Smith, Warrenville; one bother, James (Nita) Vining, Aiken; 10 Grandchildren; 11 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Oct. 1, 2019