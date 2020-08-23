Joeann DeVeauxAiken - (BARBARA) JOEANN BERRY DeVEAUX, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at NHC North Augusta SC.A native of Chicago, Barbara was a daughter of the late Dr. Joseph Alonzo and Ernestine Siggers Berry. She grew up in Tuskegee, AL and studied at Bates College in Maine and the University of Minnesota. She lived much of her adult life in Arlington, MA and Nashua, NH and worked as a database administrator at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has lived in Aiken SC since 2008.Surviving are her son, Darrell Edward DeVeaux, daughter in law Lyndara A DeVeaux, Suwanee, GA; two grandchildren, Clarke Sterling, Siobhan Sterling and a sister, Constance B. Newman, Washington, DC.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cumberland AME College Scholarship Fund c/o Joeann DeVeaux, Cumberland AME Church, 111 Kershaw St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at