Joey McClain, Jr.
Graniteville - Mr. Roderick J. "Joey" McClain, Jr., age 56, entered into rest on Sunday October 13th, 2019 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood SC. He is survived by, his son Joey (Amanda Rice) McClain; daughters, Lyn (Justin) Griffin, Diedra (Mario Smith) Gonzalez; mother, Jacqueline Strom McClain; brothers, Alan and Tim McClain; sister Terry McClain; four grandchildren and his fiance Susan Walters. He is preceded in death by, his father, Roderick J. McClain, Sr. Mr. McClain was a hardworking, generous man who loved his music and his family dearly. He will be missed by all whose lives he impacted. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday October 16th, 2019 at 4pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with the Rev. James Hall officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The interment will be private. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2019