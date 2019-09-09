Joey Morris
NEWELLENTON - Funeral Services for Mr. Joseph Daniel "Joey" Morris, 68, who entered into rest September 8, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from the St. Paul United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Reverend Brian C. Gilmer officiating. Interment in the St. Paul Cemetery.
Mr. Morris was a life-long resident of New Ellenton. He was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church and the New Ellenton Fire Department. Mr. Morris was predeceased by his parents, Ben and Grace Morris.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Jane Morris, Aiken; a niece and her husband, Jennifer and Bob Lee, Piedmont, SC; two great nieces, Bethany Grace Lee and Hannah Faith Lee.
Honorary and Active Pallbearers will be members of the New Ellenton Fire Department.
The family will receive friends at the St. Paul Family Life Center Wednesday morning one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 600 Main Street, New Ellenton, SC 29809.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-11810). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 9, 2019