Johanna Voigt

NEW ELLENTON - New Ellenton - Mrs. Johanna Graf Voigt, 91, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Johanna "Oma" was born on September 12, 1928 in Bavaria, Germany, a daughter of the late Max and Johanna Stoger Graf. At the age of 27, she immigrated to the United States and met and married the love of her life, her husband Joseph Voigt in July of 1959. After starting her family in New York, Johanna and Joe moved to Aiken, SC and retired to Edgewater, Florida before returning home to her daughters in Aiken following the passing of her husband.

Besides being a beloved mother, grandmother, and homemaker, Johanna retired from the Aiken County School District where she worked in Millbrook Elementary for over 15 years. She was a devoted member of New Life Church of the Nazarene in New Ellenton since 1980, and active with the Thursday Ladies' Group Prayer Meeting.

She is survived by her daughters Joanna Voigt, Jeannette Voigt, Janice (Mike) Love and Judy (Billy) Lynn all of Aiken SC, grandchildren Ericka (Steven) Clinton, Alecia (Brad) Browning, and Joe (Elizabeth) Morris, great-grandchildren Joshua, Halie, Jackson, Lilian and Lucas, and a host of nieces and nephews in Germany and the United States. She was welcomed home in heaven by her parents, her husband, her first born son Joseph Arthur Voigt, Jr, and eight brothers and two sisters.

A special thanks to Dr. Asif Hashmi for his wonderful care of Johanna.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 -3:00 PM Tuesday, November 12, 2019, and a memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, with the Reverend Thom Harvey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to New Life Church of the Nazarene Steeple fund, PO Box 491 New Ellenton, SC 29809.

