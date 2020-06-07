John A. Shuford
NORTH AUGUSTA - Private Graveside Services for Mr. John A. Shuford, 79, beloved husband of Faye Shuford, who entered into rest June 4, 2020, will be conducted in Sunset Memory Gardens, Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A native of Yancey County North Carolina John made Aiken County South Carolina his home for the past 58 years. John was a United States Army veteran and retired from SRS after 35 years of service in E&I Engineering and was involved with DWPF melter testing and start up. He enjoyed car shows, collecting antiques, especially old tools, keeping his yard perfect, fixing things, Arri's Lotto cheeseburgers with hand cut fries and visiting with family and friends in his beloved Western North Carolina. John was an Atlanta Braves fan and love college sports. John's greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. He loved to brag about his granddaughters. John was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Elsie Shuford; his brother, Jerry Shuford and sister, Sidney Tweed.
Survivors include the love of his life, Faye Partridge Shuford; his son and best friend, Steve (Cristie) Shuford; granddaughters, Summer Shuford, Stephanie Shuford and Shannon Shuford who were his pride and joy; his brother, Doug (Doris) Shuford.
Memorials may be made Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 7 to Jun. 17, 2020.