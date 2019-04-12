Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. "Jack" Singer. View Sign

AIKEN - John B. (Jack) Singer, 83, of Aiken, passed away on April 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Connie M. Singer. There will be a wake service on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Old St. Mary's at 7:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 AM at Old St. Mary's, Park Ave., followed by a luncheon for family and friends in Mother Teresa Hall. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Mary's or ACTS of Aiken.

