John Bearden

AIKEN - John Albert Bearden, 88, of Aiken, SC went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

He was born in Edgefield, SC, on June 1, 1931, to the late Henry Grady and Lila Burdell Bearden. He attended public schools in Edgefield and Greenwood counties.

He owned and operated (3) Vacuum Center businesses in Greenville and Spartanburg, SC for many years and left a legacy of hard work and dedication for friends and family who also opened their own stores across South Carolina. He was a Shriner at the Hejaz Temple in Greenville, SC for many years and the Mini Car Unit to raise money for the . He had a passion to love and help others in need. He was a friend to ALL people. His favorite hobby was fixing things for friends and family.

His love for the Lord was evident in the way he lived his life. Most recently, he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Central Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Lou Bearden, are his sons Tony Bearden (Lisa), Mark Fox (Teresa) and David Bearden (Karen), and daughters, Judy Brown, Sandra Clark (Dwight), and Donna Rankin (Harry). Also, surviving is his sister, Clanice Seigler and brothers Henry Grady Bearden and Rev. Louis Bearden. He also is survived by 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by one sister, Margaret Erline Bearden, one son, Dwight Fox and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 3PM Saturday, November 23rd, with visitation at 2PM at Central Baptist Church, 1652 Wire Road, Aiken, SC with the Rev. Buddy Brinkley and Rev. Louis Bearden officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brent Bearden, Mark Fox II, John Bearden II, Jaime Clark, James Peeples, Frankie Goldman and Caron Seigler. The 1st John Sunday School class will be honorary pallbearers.

Many thanks to Dr. Christy Dunbar of Batesburg-Leesville Family Practice and the doctors and nurses of University Hospital, Augusta, GA for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, Pass the Salt Ministry, 1652 Wire Road, Aiken, SC. 29805.

SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801



