1/1
John Butler Johnny Spires
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Butler "Johnny" Spires
GLOVERVILLE - Mr. John Butler "Johnny" Spires, 77, of Gloverville, SC, beloved husband of fifty-nine years to Mary Frances Johnson Spires, entered into rest peacefully, in the comfort of his home, on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Gloverville, SC, he was a son of the late Willie Judson and Laura Kate Shaw Spires. He retired from Austin Industrial where he was an Electrician and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Spires was a member of the NRA and the Savannah River Rifle and Pistol Club. He enjoyed woodworking, especially making blanket chests for his girls, fishing, hunting, silhouette shooting with his wife and girls and going to Cades Cove. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family, that always came first. Johnny Spires lived by this motto, "Do it right and be honest."
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his daughters, Cathy S. Burgess and her fiance;e, Tim Liebach, Hermann, MO, Laura Kate Spires, Gloverville, SC and Joy Gail Newsome and her husband, Eddie, Langley, SC; brother, the late Hugh Wayne Spires, grandchildren, Megan Burgess, Breanna Hendrickson, Harley DeRamus, Caleb Evans and Amanda Newsome and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Burgess, M'kayla Pritchett, Wade Kaney and Barrett DeRamus. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life.
Johnny was a simple man and the family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
It has been requested that memorials be made to the patient kitchen at Augusta Oncology, (www.augonc.com) the Augusta Chapter of the Wounded Warrior Project, (www.forcesunited.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (www.stjude.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Johnny and leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hatcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved