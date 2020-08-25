Or Copy this URL to Share

John "Nuni Boy" Carter

Aiken - Mr. John Willie "Nuni Boy" Carter, son of the late John Willie Carter and Mrs. Rosa Lee Moore Carter, of 615 Horry St. NE passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel. Friends may call Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 on Thursday from 4-7PM.



