Dr. John D. Spooner
AIKEN - Dr. John D. Spooner passed away August 11, 2019 surrounded by his family, following a sudden illness. Dr. Spooner was a retired college professor.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Patricia Spooner; a daughter, Jill Glidewell (Kevin), Decatur, GA; a son, Michael Grant, Aiken, SC; four grandchildren, Cody Grant, Abby Grant, Zoe Glidewell, and Quinn Glidewell; a sister Jane McElreath; and a brother, George R. Spooner.
A private memorial service will be held in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 14, 2019