John Eric Bergstrom
Aiken - Without first discussing with his beloved wife of 48 years, John Eric Bergstrom departed this life on October 18, 2020. He was 75 years old, and left a life full of many blessings, much happiness, great family and friends, and just a little sorrow thrown in.
He was born on March 9, 1945 in New York City and graduated from Power Memorial Academy in 1962. He attended Fordham University and was employed for over 53 years in the telecommunication world - working his way up from a cable splicer helper at New York Telephone Company to a Building Industry Consultant at Southern Bell in Charleston, SC. After retiring from Ma Bell, John continued working for the telecom industry as a Principal Telecommunications Engineer at the Savannah River Site, in Aiken, SC and finally retiring from Verizon (making a full circle with Verizon being an offshoot of NYT).
He took up golf later in life, but made up for it by playing "fairways and greens" as often as possible (although he said he really didn't play that much). He was a member of Palmetto Golf Club and Houndslake CC.
Over the course of his life, he made many friends, in New York, South Carolina and many places in between. He especially enjoyed being a part of the Low Country Rebels softball team in Charleston. John was a big Clemson Tiger fan, and always rooted for the Atlanta Braves and the New York Jets even when they didn't deserve it.
He was a Telephone Pioneer for 40 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
John enjoyed throwing out tidbits of knowledge - that were always correct, much to the frustration of his wife. But as he often told her, "unless I know something for a fact, I don't open my mouth". In other words, unless you were ok losing trivial pursuit, it would be best not to play with John.
He was preceded in death by his mother Betty, sister Elizabeth, and many aunts and uncles. He leaves his wife Maureen, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, and nephews and nieces.
He was a celebrant at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Gloverville, SC.
A graveside service will be held Friday morning, October 23rd at 10 o'clock in Calvary Cemetery.
Friends wishing to remember John may make a donation to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, P.O. Box 419, Gloverville, South Carolina 29828 or to the The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, 11901 Santa Monica Blvd., #410, Los Angeles, CA 90025.
