John Franklyn Collins

Aiken - God in his infinite wisdom granted his peace to John Frank Collins on Friday, October 30, 2020. John was born in Aiken, S.C. on June 15, 1942 to the late Earline and Leon Collins. He was preceded in death by his sister Christine Collins Jackson.

At an early age John accepted Jesus Christ into his life and joined Second Baptist Church where he served as an Usher. He received his early education in the Aiken County Public School System. John graduated from Martha Schofield High School in 1961. He later served in the United States Marine Corp. and received an honorable discharge in 1973.

John married the love of his life Betty Lee Collins on July 5, 1966. This marriage was blessed with two beautiful children, Zenobia Tevera and Monica Shenelle.

He retired from the Pactiv Corporation in 1998. John was known as a dependable and hard worker. There was not a problem or situation he would not take on. He was a dedicated member of the American Legion Post #212 and a member of the Martha Schofield Alumni Committee.

John was such a giving person and easily made friends with all he met. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and "eating out" with Betty. His monthly lunch dates were a must, he enjoyed the comradery with the fellas. John's hobby was going out on his boat and fishing. He loved the peace and serenity of the water.

He leaves to mourn his devoted wife, Betty Jean; daughters Zenobia Darby (Terry) and Monica Collins of Aiken, S.C.; grandchildren, Tevin Riley, Nytesha Grant, Aaliyah Riley, Jaylyn Bush, Christian Anderson, Antonio Riley of Aiken, S. C.; great grandchildren, Ta'Von and Amina Mitchell of Aiken, S.C.; sisters-in-law, Mattie Wade, Allie Mae Miles, of Aiken, S. C., Rosa Lee, Thelma Bacon of Washington, D.C, and Lydia Davis, N.C.; brother-in-law Norman Comfort of Washington, D.C.; special nephew Brian Jackson, Augusta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.

Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 on Tuesday from 2-4 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store