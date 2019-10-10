John George Gaines
SALLEY - Visitation for Mr. John George Gaines, 79, of 255 Poplar St, Salley, SC will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC
Funeral services for Mr. Gaines will be held on Friday, October 11, 2:00 pm at Sardis Baptist Church, Salley, SC, Rev. Jimmy Wise, Pastor. Burial will be in the church's cemetery.
Friends may call at the home on 255 Poplar St, Salley, SC; the home of his niece at 184 Hedge Road, Aiken, SC and at Fulmer's Funeral Home.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2019