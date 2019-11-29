John H. Johnson
BLACKVILLE - Age 71, entered into eternal rest on Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Sat., Nov. 30th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (832 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Blackville). Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on today from 6 PM - 8 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Friends may call the funeral home.
MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 KERSHAW ST., SE - AIKEN - (803) 649-2055
www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Nov. 29, 2019