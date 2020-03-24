|
|
John Hall
Aiken - Mr. John Henry Hall, age 81, of Aiken, S.C., loving husband of Donnell Franklin Hall and son of the late Joseph B. Hall and the late Florence Franklin Hall, entered into eternal rest at Pruitt Health of Aiken, S. C. on Friday, March 20, 2020.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Timothy John Hall; daughters, Sherrill Johnson and Linda Marie Hall; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Ridge Spring, S.C. He was a Mason. He was a retired Doffer with Hickman Mill. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He shall be greatly missed by his family, loved ones and many friends. Death is not the end, as he has just made that great transition to his new Heavenly Home. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain.
A graveside service, celebrating his life and homegoing, will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Vollie Gibbs officiating. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of all arrangements.
You may sign the guest registry at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 24 to Apr. 1, 2020