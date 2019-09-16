John Hartley, Sr.
AIKEN - John D. Hartley, Sr., age 76, loving husband for 55 years to Joyce Mundy Hartley and son of the late Silas Hartley and the late Lottie Heyward Hartley Senterfeit, entered into eternal rest at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga., on Saturday, September 14, 2019. In addition to his wife, Joyce, he is survived by sons, John D. Hartley, Jr. and Kevin D. (Kristi) Hartley; a brother, Charles Hartley; sisters, Rita Sox and Juanita Pilot; grandchildren, John Benjamin (Mandy)) Hartley, Amber Hartley, Corey Boatwright, Krystal (Ben) Stallings, Kyle Hartley and Kendall Hartley; two great grandchildren, Kenzie & Bryson Boatwright. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sallie Clark. He was born in Lexington County, S.C. but has lived most of his life in Aiken County. He was a retired truckdriver with Overnite Transportation. He was a US Army Veteran. He was of the Baptist Faith. He shall be greatly missed by his family, many friends and all whose lives he touched during the 76 years that God granted him on this earth. Death is not the end as his memories shall live on forever in the hearts of his family and loved ones. A service, celebrating his life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM with Rev. Randy Wood officiating. The interment will follow the service at Aiken Memorial Park in Aiken, S.C. The pallbearers will be Raymond Wood, Ronnie Bates, Dean Mundy, Marty Sox+, Wayne Bowman and Marshall Clark. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 16, 2019