John Haupert

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - John E. Haupert, 81, of Port St Lucie, Florida, passed away on May 22, 2019. John was born in Brooklyn, NY to John and Jeanette Haupert. John attended Queens College, NY. In 1964 he started working for the N.Y., N.J. Port of Authority as auditor working his way through the ranks until he was named Treasurer in 1987. He remained Treasurer until his retirement in 1995. John moved to Aiken, SC upon retirement and took up playing golf in his spare time. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Make A Wish Foundation and tutored in reading.

John was the beloved husband of Debbie (nee, Burckhardt) for almost 60 years. Loving father of Debbie Ann Rogers of West Palm Beach, Florida, Mary Ann Sylvestre (Kevin) of Lebanon, NJ Joanne Haupert (Jim Soward) of Tucson, Arizona. Loving grandfather of Sarah Sylvestre, Jake Sylvestre, Tea Norton, T.J. Johnson, Emma Rheaume (Eric), Abby Soward and Ben Soward.

Dear brother of Diane Dwyer, Debbie Haupert and Tom Haupert (Lori).

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, In Port St Lucie, FL

In lieu of flowers, contributions to ( ) or to ( ) are greatly appreciated.

