John Henry 'Butter Ball' Saylor
AIKEN - Mr. John Henry "Butter Ball" Saylor, 62, of 238 Orangeburg St. SE entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 21, 2019. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence of his sister Barbara "Tickey" Harris, 238 Orangeburg St SE or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123a
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 25, 2019