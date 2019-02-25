John Henry Ê»Butter BallÊ» Saylor Saylor

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Henry Ê»Butter BallÊ» Saylor Saylor.

John Henry 'Butter Ball' Saylor
AIKEN - Mr. John Henry "Butter Ball" Saylor, 62, of 238 Orangeburg St. SE entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 21, 2019. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence of his sister Barbara "Tickey" Harris, 238 Orangeburg St SE or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123a
Funeral Home
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.