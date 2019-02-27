John Henry "Butterball" Saylor

John Henry "Butterball" Saylor
AIKEN - Mr. John Henry "Butterball" Saylor 62, of 238 Orangeburg St., SE entered into internal rest Friday, February 22, 2019. Friends may call at 238 Orangeburg St., SE. His service will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 2:30 pm at Friendship Baptist Church 515 Richland Ave., Aiken, SC. with Pastor Clinton "TC" Edwards Officiating.
Survivors include his sister, Barbara Harris; brothers Earl Hankerson and Earnest Saylor and daughter Natasha Broadwater.
Funeral Home
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
