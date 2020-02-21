Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church

John J. Swafford


1951 - 2020
John J. Swafford Obituary
John J. Swafford
AIKEN - Mr. John J. Swafford, 69, widower of the late Theresa Cowart Mann Swafford, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Born in Chattanooga, TN. on January 6, 1951, he was the son of the late Sam & Ollie Faye Walls Swafford. He was a retired Master Electrician with Westinghouse and was a Mason. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Stephanie Renee Jennings and April Mitchell, both of Aiken; 4 sons, Jeff Swafford of Seattle, WA, David Mann and Kevin Swafford, both of Aiken, SC and Cory Swafford of Dalton, Ga.; his father and mother-in-law; Rev. Rabun & Barbara Cowart of Aiken; 3 sisters, Violet Head, Eva Clark & Janice Gaddis; 2 brothers, Charles Swafford & Leonard Swafford; grandchildren, Samantha Williams, C.J. Rinn, Lindsey Rinn-Meierhenry, Mallory Leeth, Lainie Mitchell, Mackenzie Swafford, Jasmine Swafford, Zachary Mann & Karsyn Mann; 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Swafford was pre-deceased by three brothers, Paul Swafford, Sammy Swafford and Billy Swafford and 2 sisters, Evelyn Douglas & Deanna Pritchett.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Masters and Rev. K. Scott Ayers officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 -7:00p.m. Friday evening.
Memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Worship Ministry; 3925 Shiloh Church Road, Aiken, SC 29805.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Swafford family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 21 to Mar. 4, 2020
