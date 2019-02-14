John Jossey, Jr.
AIKEN - John Clifton Jossey passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the age of 93.
A memorial service will be held 2:30 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church of Aiken.
SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC 29803
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 14, 2019