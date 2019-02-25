John Kanagy
BLACKVILLE - Funeral services for John Timothy Kanagy, 93, of Healing Springs, SC will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Calvary Fellowship Mennonite Church, Blackville, SC with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be given to Hospital Aid c/o Alvin Stoltzfus 2136 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, SC 29817. Mr. Kanagy died at home on Friday February 22, 2019.
Survivors include his children; Virgil (Fannie Mae) Kanagy of Blackville, SC, Martha (Peter) Schwartz of Sarasota, FL, Elsie (Alvin) Beachy of Plain City, OH, Joseph Daniel (Freda) Kanagy of Woodbury, TN and David Ray (Mary) Kanagy of Williston, SC; 22 grandchildren; 54 great grandchildren; a sister in law Mattie Kanagy of Hartville, OH and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 25, 2019